Akanksha Choudhary calls out organisers over Pune event ordeal

Mumbai: An event appearance in Pune turned into an unsettling experience for influencer Akanksha Choudhary, who has accused the organisers of misleading both her and the people who came to see her. Taking to Instagram, she shared her account of the incident, including allegations that people tried to force her out of a car without her consent.

‘They tried to fool everyone’

Calling the organisers unprofessional, Akanksha alleged that they used her name to promote the event and attract attendees. However, once the crowd arrived, she claimed they stopped her from attending because their purpose had already been served.

Sharing a video of the crowd at the venue, she wrote, “These are all the people, including me, who they tried to fool tonight.”

She also tagged the event company and several individuals in her Instagram story, accusing them of scamming her.

Akanksha recounts the car incident

In another story, the influencer described what allegedly happened inside a car near the venue. According to Akanksha, the people accompanying her pulled up in front of a crowd and opened her door, attempting to make her step outside against her wishes.

She said she locked the car to prevent them from opening the door again. They then allegedly drove towards a dead end and reopened her door while people stood nearby. Akanksha said this was when she and her companion began recording.

The influencer further claimed that the people involved later took the car back and spoke among themselves in Marathi, which she said she could not understand. Describing their behaviour as relaxed and confident, she alleged that they appeared to believe their wealth and local influence would shield them from consequences.

Her posts raise allegations about both the handling of her appearance and her safety at the venue. The material shared does not include the organisers’ response to her account.