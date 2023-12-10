Akbaruddin Owaisi as pro-tem Speaker hints at possible Congress-AIMIM reconciliation

Hyderabad: The appointment of Akbaruddin Owaisi as pro-tem Speaker and his taking up the chair during the oath administration ceremony of new MLAs has filled the AIMIM party circles with new enthusiasm.

In the context of relations between the Majlis and the Congress, which were sour before the elections, the developments that took place on Saturday are being discussed in the respective parties that the two parties have come closer.

During elections, Akbaruddin termed TPCC chief and now CM A Revanth Reddy as ‘tillu’ (Lilliput) while his elder brother labelled him ‘RSS Anna’.

The AIMIM was on good terms with the Congress party for decades. However, the relationship went sour after the booking of the case and sending Akbaruddin Owaisi to jail during Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy’s rule. Akbaruddin’s words at that time confused the state Congress circles. He warned that the Congress party will be defeated not only in the state but all over the country.

Now all the parties are preparing for the Parliament elections after the assembly election results. In this process, it has become interesting to see where the Majlis party is leaning. It has become interesting to note whether the party that has been friendly with BRS for ten years will continue its relationship with BRS or will it be leaning towards the Congress that formed the government.

On the other hand, after the assembly results were revealed, Asaduddin wished CM Revanth Reddy and announced that he would play a constructive role in the opposition. However, will the Majlis be in the opposition this time as never before? Or whether there is any plan to meet with the government has become a topic of discussion. Political analysts believe that the relationship that started with the selection of Akbaruddin as the pro-tem speaker is becoming a strong bond between the two parties ahead of the parliamentary elections.

In the run-up to the elections, the war of words between both parties is a point to ponder upon again. The Congress raised allegations that the candidates of the Majlis party had fielded candidates in many places to split the votes of the Congress. Apart from this, there are also views across the country that it is benefiting the BJP rather than harming the Congress.

Due to this, Asaduddin Owaisi had to promise many times that they were not the B team of BJP. Congress leaders in the State went ahead and blamed AIMIM for fielding candidates in Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills as well as damaging its winning prospects.

In days to come it is to be seen how the two parties react to the unfolding events.