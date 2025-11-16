Akbaruddin Owaisi hails AIMIM’s wins in Bihar, hints at retirement

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi said that the party’s success in the Bihar Assembly elections was a “slap in the face” to those who criticised it as an agent or “B-Team” of other political parties.

Inaugurating the Dr. Nooruddin Owaisi Educational Campus, built under the Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust at Hafeez Baba Nagar in the Old City on Saturday, November 15, Akbaruddin said that whichever government takes power in Telangana “invariably seeks friendship with the AIMIM.”

On AIMIM’s ‘growing strength’

He credited this to AIMIM’s ‘growing strength’ and what he described as the “magic of the party.”

Extending greetings to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin noted that the party not only secured five seats in the Bihar Assembly elections but also supported the victorious Jubilee Hills candidate, Naveen Yadav.

“Those who said Majlis’ relevance would end after Revanth Reddy became chief minister were taken by surprise when he extended a hand of friendship,” Akbaruddin remarked during his address.

Akbaruddin Owaisi hints at retirement

Reflecting on his political journey, Akbaruddin said, “I have won six times as an MLA, receiving immense love and respect from the people. I established educational institutions to promote children’s education. Now, only one wish remains — I want to rest. I am tired and wish to lead a peaceful life. If a strong leader emerges to take my place, I will gladly step aside and spend the rest of my life watching over the institutions I have built.”

Prior to the meeting, Akbaruddin took out a padayatra (foot march) in the area before formally opening the new educational complex.