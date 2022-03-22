Akbaruddin Owaisi hate speech case: Telangana HC orders clubbing of all FIRs into 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered the clubbing of all FIRs against All India Majlis-e-Ittihad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in connection with alleged hate speech in Nirmal district in 2012.

The High Court also ordered the case to be transferred to the special court for MLAs and MPs. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan directed the authorities to consider the first FIR against the MLA as the primary case. He further said that the other FIRs must be treated as witnesses for the prosecution.

Justice Bhuyan added that their statements must be considered as witnesses for the prosecution, and not as separate cases.

“There can’t be multiple FIRs on a single alleged crime. We filed a petition in the High Court urging it to quash the case against us.” Owaisi’s lawyer N Naveen Kumar was quoted as saying by the Times of India.