Akbaruddin Owaisi led AIMIM delegation submits memorandum to BC commission

Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, heading an AIMIM delegation, submitted a memorandum addressing backward community issues to the Telangana commissions for backward classes on Friday, November 29.



The chairperson of the Dedicated Commission for the Backward Classes in Telangana B Venkateshwara Rao and chairperson of the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes G Niranjan Rao received the memorandum.

The memorandum raised key demands including raising the BC reservations in the local bodies, educational institutions and public employment to at least 50 percent, commensurate with the proportion of BCs to the total population and execution of the BC sub-plan promised by the Congress government in Telangana.

The delegation requested the BC Commission to recommend the total quantum of reservations for BCs raised to 50 percent, including 38 percent for the A, B, C and D groups, and provide 12 percent reservations for the socially and educationally backward Muslims.

The memorandum also urged the BC Commission to decide on the pending requests for the inclusion of more castes and change of castes from one group to another.

The delegation urged the BC Commission to push the government for swift enactment of the Jyotiba Phule BC sub-plan with the allocation of Rs 20,000 crore per annum.

They also demanded the commission recommend the state government enact the necessary legislation for providing reservations to BCs and other communities (SCs, STs and minorities in all nominated posts, works contracts and service contracts.

The delegation stressed that other South Indian states like Kerala and Karnataka provide reservations to the entire Muslim community as a single group, without resorting to dividing them into artificial caste groups, benefiting the entire community collectively. The commission was requested to make delegations to provide reservations for the Muslim community in Telangana and also, to ensure better benefits for the Muslim community.