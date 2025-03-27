Akbaruddin Owaisi seeks resolution against Waqf Amendment Bill in Telangana Assembly

He said that the state government could raise the 50% cap on reservations and implement 42% reservations for BCs.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi demands the state government to adopt a resolution against the Waqf Amendment Bill in the assembly.

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi urged the state government to adopt a resolution in the Assembly, duly rejecting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which the Centre wants to enact.

Speaking on the debate on the appropriation of bills in the legislative Assembly on Thursday, March 27, he urged the state government to bring Waqf lands under the prohibited list in the Bhu Bharathi revenue portal.

He said that certain leaders in the BJP were instigating the BCs, saying Muslims were taking away their reservations, which he termed as false propaganda. He pointed out that Muslims have been included in the OBC list even in BJP-ruled states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

He also said that state governments could raise the quantum of reservations over and above the 50 percent cap, and there was no need for an all-party delegation to the prime minister to implement 42 percent reservations for BCs.

On certain development works in the Old City, he urged the state government to allocate funds for the developmental works for the Charminar pedestrian project, the construction of the new building for Osmania General Hospital, the development of Mir Alam Tank, Mir Alam Mandi, and Murgi Chowk.

Also reminding that pre-matric scholarships for Muslim minorities, which were discontinued after the formation of Telangana in 2014, Owaisi requested the Congress government to re-implement the same.

He also urged the state government to include the Old City in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region 2050 Master Plan, and establish IT Towers, startups and incubators to benefit the careers of Muslim youth.

He expressed his anguish against the non-payment of ex gratia to the families of victims of those who died in the Red Hills fire mishap, despite the finance minister making an assurance on the floor of the house.

