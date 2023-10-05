Akbaruddin Owaisi tears into Cong, asks where was Sonia born

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader in Telangana Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi on Thursday mounted a stingy attack on Congress and asked where Sonia Gandhi was born.

“I was told I have come from Maharashtra to Hyderabad. Now I am asking you, Rahul Gandhi, where has your mother come (to India) from,” asked Akbaruddin Owaisi.

He said the whole world is aware of the doings of Sonia Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders. Akbaruddin said Revanth Reddy, who is an RSS leader, was made the president of TPCC so that he becomes a chief minister and represents the RSS and VHP.

“Come to Bhagyalaxmi temple and take an oath that you are the enemy of RSS. Come and take an oath and end the topic,” Akbarudin Owaisi told Revanth Reddy.

The Majlis (AIMIM) has worked with different people like Chandrababu Naidu, Kiran Kumar Reddy and others. “We got work done by everyone. This is the power of Majlis,” he said.

Akbaruddin Owaisi said the time is now to harvest the crop, “Waheduddin Owaisi had sown the seeds, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi nurtured it and now it is the time for us to reap the harvest.”

The Chandrayangutta MLA was speaking at the inauguration programme of the Fatima Owaisi Educational Campus at Bandlaguda. The building will house educational institutions from KG to PG.