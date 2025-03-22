Akbaruddin Owaisi thanks Telangana govt for honorarium to Imams

Last week, the AIMIM sought the honourarium citing the Telangana government's minority declaration.

Akbaruddin Owaisi thanks Telangana govt for honourarium to Imams
AIMIM MLA Akbauddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 24 crore for the honorarium to imams and muezzins.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader in the Telangana Assembly on Friday, March 21, thanked the state government for sanctioning the amount.

Speaking of the Telangana budget Owaisi urged the government to be considerate and provide funds for the minorities.

He said that as against the previous administrations, the Congress government had given higher priority to the minorities and the Old City in terms of development works.

“Several promises have been made in the minority declaration. I urge the finance minister to release the remuneration for the Imams and Muezzins since Ramzan is ongoing,” Owaisi said.

The Chandrayangutta MLA urged the Telangana government to release the honorarium for Achalikas, pastors and granthis (Sikh preachers), adding that he is aware that the Congress government doesn’t practice religious discrimination.

