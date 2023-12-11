Akbaruddin Owaisi to preside over election of Telangana Assembly speaker

Published: 11th December 2023 12:39 pm IST
Akbaruddin Owaisi
Akbaruddin Owaisi [Image: Twitter]

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, the pro-tem speaker of the Telangana Assembly, will preside over the election of speaker scheduled for Thursday, December 14.

Nomination papers for the speaker can be filed between 10:30 am and 5 pm on December 13.

Telangana Assembly speaker election

On the election day, Akbaruddin Owaisi will read out the names of members duly nominated, along with their proposers. If there is only one nomination, the member will be declared elected. In the case of multiple nominations, the assembly will proceed to elect the speaker by ballot.

After the speaker’s election, the office of the pro-tem speaker ceases to exist.

Appointment of Akbaruddin Owaisi as pro-tem speaker

Although the Indian Constitution doesn’t explicitly mention the term ‘pro-tem speaker,’ Article 180(1) stipulates that when the speaker or deputy speaker positions are vacant, duties should be performed by ‘such member of the Assembly as the Governor may appoint for the purpose.’

As usually the senior-most member of the Assembly is made the pro-tem speaker, Akbaruddin Owaisi was appointed for the post.

The AIMIM MLA has been elected to the Assembly for the sixth term, representing the Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency since 1999.

