Akbaruddin Owaisi’s appointment as pro-tem speaker continues to spark reactions

Hyderabad: The appointment of AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi as the pro-tem speaker of the Telangana Assembly continues to trigger reactions from various sections of people.

Objecting to the appointment, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stated on Saturday that the BJP decided to boycott the oath-taking ceremony, alleging a violation of assembly rules.

Uttam defends appointment of Akbaruddin Owaisi

Amid the protest over the appointment of Akbaruddin Owaisi as the pro-tem Speaker of the Telangana Assembly, state minister, and Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said, “It is a normal procedure and added that the Congress party did what was the right thing to do.”

“When the BRS government was there last time, they had an AIMIM MLA as the pro-tem Speaker. This has nothing to do with anything else. We did what was the right thing to do. I cannot comment on the future equation with AIMIM. That’s for our state leadership to discuss with everybody. And also for our national leadership to discuss and give us a direction,” Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Criticizing the decision of BJP MLAs, former Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal on X wrote, “Such public expression of hate makes me wonder where my country is heading!”

Is this the Mother of Democracy we publicly proclaim to be ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) December 10, 2023

Following are some other reactions over Akbaruddin Owaisi’s appointment as pro-tem speaker

7 elected BJP MLAs refuse to take oath in Telangana because Akbaruddin Owaisi was appointed pro tem speaker. Fact is, Owaisi is a 3 time elected MLA (ie from the first Telangana assembly): BJP may not approve of his politics and has every right to oppose Owaisi politically but to… — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 9, 2023

Goshamahal MLA(bjp) is refusing to take oath in Assembly as Akbaruddin Owaisi is a Muslim MLA who will be a speaker . It shows his cheapest mindset. He must know now he is an elected MLA of goshamahal both muslims n non muslims. He has serve all. — Khalida Parveen (@kparveen2005) December 8, 2023

If anyone had any doubts to what extent CONgress would go to insult Hindus, the appointment of Akbaruddin Owaisi as pro-tem Speaker of the Telangana Assembly will clear their doubts.



This rabid Hindu Hater known for his hate speeches against Hindus had declared that 25 crore… pic.twitter.com/M0JoNKEtUV — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) December 9, 2023

We Muslims will show a billion Hindus their place if only the police was removed for 15 minutes. – Akbaruddin Owaisi



Today, the very same man takes oath as the pro-tem Speaker of Legislative Assembly. pic.twitter.com/1hNSBVLiad — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) December 9, 2023

In three cases across India, the BJP is delegitimizing Muslim lawmakers by denying them their constitutional legislative rights: Danish Ali (BSP) is admonished in the Lok Sabha, Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM) is boycotted in Telangana & Nawab Malik (NCP) is harassed in Maharashtra. — Mario da Penha 🇮🇳🏳️‍🌈 (@mleccha) December 10, 2023

Why was Akbaruddin Owaisi appointed as pro-tem speaker?

While the Indian Constitution doesn’t explicitly mention the term ‘pro-tem speaker,’ Article 180 (1) states that when the speaker or deputy speaker positions are vacant, the duties should be performed by ‘such member of the Assembly as the Governor may appoint for the purpose.’

As usually the senior-most member of the Assembly is made the pro-tem speaker, Akbaruddin Owaisi was appointed for the post.

The AIMIM MLA has been elected to the Assembly for the sixth term, representing the Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency since 1999.