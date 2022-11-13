Akbaruddin Owaisi urges KCR to release Aasara pensions, honoraria to imams, muezzins

Honoraria for 10000 imam and muezzins are pending for the past five months

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 13th November 2022 11:28 am IST
Akbaruddin Owaisi (File Photo)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi has written a letter to the chief minister of Telangana state K. Chandrashekar Rao urging him to release Aasara pension amounts.

He also urged KCR to release the honoraria to imams and muezzins.

Despite budget sanction and release of funds in July 2022, Rs. 5000 honoraria for 10000 imam and muezzins are pending for the past five months, he added.

Reminding the AIMIM’s earlier request, he urged the chief minister to make the payscale of imams and muezzins equal to temples’ archakas and other staff.

