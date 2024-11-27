Akhil Akkineni and Zainab’s age gap sparks social media buzz

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna recently shared exciting news—his younger son, Akhil Akkineni, is engaged to Zainab Ravdjee. The intimate ceremony, attended by close family, marks a joyful chapter for the Akkineni family.

Nagarjuna expressed his happiness, saying, “We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8 , to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn’t be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings. “

We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee!



We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and… pic.twitter.com/5KM7BU00bz — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 26, 2024

Akhil also shared beautiful engagement photos on Instagram but turned off comments due to trolling about their age difference and interfaith union.

Akhil and Zainab age gap ?

Akhil and Zainab met during horse-riding practice and fell in love. Despite a 9-year age gap—Akhil is 30 and Zainab is 39—the couple proves that love has no boundaries.

Who is Zainab Ravdjee?

Zainab is an accomplished artist with roots in India, Dubai, and London. Her father, Zulfi Ravdjee, has deep ties to the film industry and politics. He once owned the iconic Odeon Theater in Hyderabad, which is now a multiplex. Zainab’s artistic talent and rich heritage make her a wonderful addition to the Akkineni family.

This is a double celebration for the family, as Akhil’s elder brother, Naga Chaitanya, is set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4.