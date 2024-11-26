Akhil Akkineni broke his 1st engagement before Zainab: Who was she?

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Akhil Akkineni, son of actor Nagarjuna, surprised fans on Tuesday with his engagement announcement to Zainab Ravdjee. Nagarjuna shared the news on social media, welcoming Zainab into the family with warm wishes.

We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee!



We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and… pic.twitter.com/5KM7BU00bz — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 26, 2024

Akhil also posted on Instagram, saying, “Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.”

The engagement was a simple celebration at the Akkineni home, attended by close family and friends. Fans are excited, and the wedding is planned for next year. While everyone is thrilled, this happy moment reminds many of Akhil’s past engagement that was called off.

A Look Back at Akhil and Shriya Bhupal

In 2016, Akhil got engaged to Shriya Bhupal, a well-known fashion designer and granddaughter of businessman GVK Reddy. The two planned a destination wedding in Italy, but things took a turn just months before the big day.

Reports say the couple had a big fight at Hyderabad Airport, and despite efforts from both families to fix things, the relationship ended. Friends believe Akhil, then 22, may have had doubts about marriage.

The families canceled all wedding arrangements, including travel and hotel bookings. Shriya moved to the US to focus on her career, while Akhil threw himself into his films.

Now, Akhil seems to have found happiness with Zainab. Their strong bond gives fans hope for a joyful future. The Akkineni family is thrilled, and fans are sending love and blessings.