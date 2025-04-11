Akhil Akkineni’s romantic photo with wife-to-be Zainab goes viral

Hyderabad: Akhil Akkineni, the heartthrob of Tollywood, recently celebrated his 31st birthday in the most beautiful way. Akhil, who got engaged to Zainab Ravdjee in December, chose a special beach location to mark the occasion. The couple spent quality time together by the sea, and a picture from their vacation has now taken over the internet.

They were seen hugging on the beach, dressed in matching yellow tops and cream-colored pants. The moment, with waves in the background and golden sunlight all around, looked like a scene from a romantic film. Akhil shared the photo with the caption “Nuvve naa sarvasvam” (You are my everything), and fans couldn’t get enough.

Akhil and Zainab’s engagement was a quiet, private affair last year, but their love story has been admired ever since. Zainab is an artist and social media influencer whose work has received praise globally. Her father, Zulfi Ravdjee, is a well-known businessman and has years of experience in the film industry.

The couple has been dating for a few years but kept their relationship away from the spotlight until recently. Now, with this public post, Akhil has shown a rare emotional side that fans are truly enjoying.

What’s Next for Akhil

On the work front, Akhil is preparing for a strong comeback after a short break. His upcoming film Linen, with actress Sreeleela, is expected to be a unique rural drama.