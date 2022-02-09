Akhila Karanam, first Hyderabad girl to get STEM scholarship

Hyderabad: Akhila Karanam, a second-year student at Keshav Memorial Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, is the first recipient of the Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India.

She was selected from a pool of highly qualified candidates, based on her outstanding academic achievements and personal qualities that exemplify courage, conscientiousness, resilience and excellence.

“I am deeply honoured to be the first to receive this scholarship. It will help me pursue my studies, develop my computer science and engineering skills, and to work towards my dream of starting my own business,” said Karanam.

About scholarship

The Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM is a four‐year renewable scholarship which covers tuition, fees and educational expenses for Indian women citizens who wish to study computer science, software engineering, IT and or computer information systems.