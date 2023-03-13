Akhilesh alleges BSP candidates are finalised by BJP

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates are finalised at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) office to prevent the victory of SP nominees.

“The BSP has strayed from the path of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and its founder Kanshi Ram. The BSP has colluded with the BJP and works as the B-team of the ruling party. In the previous assembly elections, the BJP office finalised the BSP candidates. The BSP candidates were fielded not for victory, but to prevent the SP candidates from winning,” he said.

“All the raids by CBI, ED and income tax department are being carried out on opposition leaders with political intentions.”

The SP chief claimed the raids were being executed to discredit the opposition parties because they were standing firm against the ruling BJP.

“But the public is aware and understands all the raids are motivated by the approaching Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said raids on a perfumer in Kannauj had unleashed the propaganda that money was found with the trader who had made the “Samajwadi perfume”.

“But when the truth surfaced, it was exposed that the trader was associated with the BJP. The BJP gets investigation agencies to do such raids before elections and those found tainted by the CBI, ED, and income tax department, join the BJP and enter a safe zone. Raids are no longer carried out at their places,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh asking it whether it will take “bulldozer” action against an IPS officer whose old video of the officer demanding money from a businessman emerged on social media on Sunday.