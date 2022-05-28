Akhilesh fires verbal missiles at Maurya; the end target was Yogi

Kulsum Mustafa

He could not have been more blunt or direct. Not mincing words, or softening his tone, Samajwadi Party chief, and Opposition Leader in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Akhilesh Yadav, attacked BJP deputy chief minister of the state, Keshav Prasad Maurya on the second day of the budget session. Yadav, who was speaking on Governor Anandiben Patel’s joint address to both houses of the assembly’s budget session a day earlier. It was obvious that Akhilesh was actually aiming at chief minister Yogi Adityanath and was just using the shoulders of Maurya to fire from.

The former chief minister started his address by asserting that it appeared that the Governor’s address was based totally on documents supplied to her by the state government. The documents, he said were based on total falsehood and were all-state propaganda. He alleged that all that Yogi Adityanath‘s government has done in its previous five years of the regime was to inaugurate all the projects initiated by the Samajwadi government in its tenure from 2012 to 2017. The BJP he thundered just stamped it and put it under its banner.

The SP leader said that the Yogi government had failed on all fronts and cheated the voters. Speaking for over an hour Akhilesh highlighted all the projects, including the metro rail, cancer institute, world-class stadium, power units, etc that his party had given Uttar Pradesh.

Maurya started defending in sarcastic tone

The next speaker after Akhilesh was Maurya. In a sarcastic tone, he started off by saying that despite all the high claims and self-glorification made by the Samajwadi Party chief the truth is that his party was outright rejected by the masses and the voters once again choose Yogi’s government. Describing his own position and rise in the party, Maurya said that he comes from a poor family and has risen through hard work. Terming himself as a true nationalist he said that first and foremost he is an activist and then a politician.

Akhilesh sprang up at this remark and sharply retorted, “Yes, I know by what means you managed to win these elections. Had it not been for timely the intervention of the Centre you all would have been nowhere,” he said.

Not to be distracted from his stand, Maurya continued with his mockery of Akhilesh. He asked if SP had started the projects why they did not complete them. He said that every time the SP chief speaks he goes on and on reiterating about these projects.“Lagta hain inhey aisa kahney ki bimaari ho gayee hain (appears that he is suffering from some disease that makes him repeat all this) Maurya said it was his duty as chief minister to launch welfare schemes and he did no favor to the voters.

Maurya said that Akhilesh speaks about these development projects as if he funded them himself by selling off his land of Saifai. The fact that the people rejected him not once but twice -2017 and 2022 gives credence to the prediction of an astrologer that SP is not going to return to power for the next 25 years. Maurya accused Akhilesh of being anti-all other castes and only promoting his own caste of Yadavs. He said that there is a lot of resentment in his partymen and many SP leaders are in his touch and may join the BJP soon.

Janta ney garmi nikal di: Akhilesh to Maurya

These remarks hit Akhilesh hard and he changed gears and started firing missiles on Maurya. Akhilesh ridiculed him of losing the elections and repeated the derogatory sentence used by Yogi during elections for Akhilesh. “Janta ney garmi nikal di” said the SP chief to Maurya. He did not stop here but indirectly hit at Yogi by saying that the Centre used its power on state leadership and ensured that Maurya was inducted into the cabinet despite his defeat. This was Akhilesh’s way of communicating that Yogi was playing second fiddle to Central leadership.

What it has achieved is to divide and rule. Gang rapes, corruption, and high inflation are the hallmark of the government. He said that unemployment and exploitation of all sections of society are the characteristics of the Yogi government. Akhilesh said that he is quoting data of Niti Ayog and the NCB records. The SP leader said that the Yogi government has failed to deliver on every front including health, education, women’s safety, youth employment, and crime control.

All this went on for a while when finally the Chief Minister got up to intervene and expressed concern at the use of unparliamentary language in the House. Yogi said he and the rest of his party men had heard the leader of the Opposition patiently for over an hour but it seems that the leader is not following rules and is continuously interjecting and giving a running commentary when the senior BJP leader is speaking, this he said was unacceptable.

Yogi requested the Speaker to expunge this from the proceeding because it will set a bad precedent. Yogi said that while in a democracy everyone has a right to register his protest the language should not be offensive and unparliamentarily.