Akhilesh objects to ‘farq saaf hai’ campaign

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has raised objection to Uttar Pradesh government advertisements that show ‘anti-social elements’ wearing red caps and holding them responsible for all problems before 2017.



In a statement, Akhilesh described the Yogi Adityanath government’s ‘Farq Saaf Hai’ campaign as gross misuse of funds for political publicity of the ruling BJP.



The Samajwadi president said that he would ensure that this splurging of public funds was probed and officials involved are brought under its ambit.



“Information department’s mandate is to publicise development projects and schemes of the government. Instead, they are releasing advertisements showing people wearing red caps to explain how the situation has changed for the better. This is pure political publicity. The Samajwadi government of 2022 will ensure that a thorough probe is conducted to assess the extent to which public money has been wasted on such political publicity and will also look into the role of the officials involved,” Akhilesh said.



The former Uttar Pradesh CM’s statement came in connection with the publicity campaign in which the ‘bad man’ is shown wearing red caps identical to the one worn by all SP functionaries including Akhilesh Yadav, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and all party leaders.



The SP chief said ever since the BJP has formed the government, all that the party has done is to blatantly misuse the government machinery for everything except welfare of the people. “Since the BJP formed the government in 2017, public funds have been spent on publicity of the party,” he stated.



Akhilesh said the BJP regime was riddled with disturbing instances of crime against women. Farmers were crushed under the wheels of a jeep and despite involvement of a minister in the entire conspiracy, no action has been initiated against him.



“Criminals got shelter to indulge in illegal liquor trade which claimed hundreds of lives. During the previous SP regime, the government did not allow such incidents to happen. The difference is clear between the SP and BJP regimes and the people of Uttar Pradesh have decided to vote out the non-performers,” he said.

