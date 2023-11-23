‘Akin to Jizya tax’: Union min Giriraj demands ban on halal products in Bihar

Patna: Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ban the sale of “halal certified” products, calling it a “jihad” aimed at the “Islamisation of businesses”.

Singh, who represents the state’s Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, also shared on X a copy of a letter he wrote to Kumar on Wednesday, urging him to take a leaf out of the book of Yogi Adityanath government in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

In a video statement, he said, “The sale of halal-certified products is akin to the Jizya tax that was imposed on non-Muslims in the medieval era. Previous governments of the Congress and its allies have put up with this because of vote bank concerns and politics of appeasement.”

“The ‘tukde tukde’ gang has made it possible for such products to be available in every nook and corner of Bihar. Halal certification involves consecration in the name of the Quran, just like consecration through mantras in Hindu tradition. Sanatan Dharma is under attack. Unbridled sale of Halal products will pave way for Sharia rule,” alleged Singh, who also claimed that the phenomenon was “linked to terrorist activities”.

Meanwhile, the chief minister’s JD(U) hit back at the BJP, accusing it of “hypocrisy” in matters like beef consumption.

“The BJP claims to be the biggest custodian of Sanatan Dharma. Yet its own leaders in states like Uttar Pradesh are known to be the biggest exporters of beef. Such is their hypocrisy,” said JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar.

