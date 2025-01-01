Akkineni family’s newest member Zainab’s new pic breaks internet

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni is head-over-heels in love with his lady love Zainab Ravdjee. The two made it official to everyone with engagement announcement in November.

While Akhil is often in the spotlight, Zainab prefers to maintain a low-key profile, keeping her Instagram private and made only rare public appearances. Her presence at events is also limited and only one photo from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s make its way to the public.

And now, to mark the New Year, Akhil posted a sweet mirror selfie with Zainab on social media. Taken by Zainab herself, the photo shows the couple in matching outfits, looking happy and stylish. Akhil captioned the picture with a simple “Happy New Year” and a heart emoji, and fans were quick to praise them as a perfect pair.

Akhil and Zainab’s engagement was an intimate ceremony at Nagarjuna Akkineni’s home in Hyderabad. Sharing his happiness with fans, Akhil posted on Instagram, “Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.”

His father, Nagarjuna, also welcomed Zainab into the family with a warm message, asking fans to bless the couple.

While Akhil enjoys this joyful phase in his personal life, he is also busy with his next movie. The project, tentatively titled Lenin, features Sreeleela as the female lead and is directed by Murali Kishore Abburu. The film is being produced by Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments, with music by Thaman.