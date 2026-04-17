Bhooth Bangla X review: 1st half wins big, but fans slam 2nd half

Mumbai: The much-awaited reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar has finally hit the big screen with their horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, and early reactions suggest a mixed yet interesting response from audiences.

The film began its paid previews on April 16, followed by a full-fledged theatrical release on April 17. As soon as the first shows concluded, social media platform X was flooded with audience reviews, with fans sharing their honest takes on the much-hyped entertainer.

A section of viewers has welcomed Bhooth Bangla as a complete entertainer, praising its dine mix of horror, comedy, and suspense. Many users described the film as a “laugh riot” and celebrated the nostalgic charm of seeing Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar reunite after years. Fans particularly highlighted Akshay’s effortless comic timing, noting how seamlessly he switches between humour and fear, a signature style that has long defined his performances in the genre.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

BhoothBangla is TERRIFIC. A textbook on how to make horror comedy right. It has it all… HORROR, COMEDY, SUSPENSE and AkshayKumar proves yet again why he rules this genre. He absolutely owns it. PURE ENTERTAINMENT from start to finish. 👍 #BhoothBanglaReview… pic.twitter.com/XLG8w4MZJU — THE GOSSIP QUEEN👸 (@SakshiMish30028) April 16, 2026

#BhoothBanglaReview – ⭐️⭐️⭐️½



“WELCOME to the HERAPHERI”#BhoothBangla is full-on madness loaded with horror, humour aur total filmi chaos. From haunted haveli vibes to over-the-top comedy, the film doesn’t hold back even for a second.



The first half is packed with goofy fun… pic.twitter.com/1oQMJVkRwv — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 16, 2026

#BhoothBangla is a good family entertainer



After #Dhurandhar2‌ this kind of film was needed which can be watched with kids



It has good comedy, good horror and good old style of Priyadarshan and akshay kumar



Yes the humour works in parts but still its a paisa vasool



Vfx… — Amit Bhatia (ABP News) (@amitbhatia1509) April 17, 2026

The ensemble cast, featuring actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Tabu, has also received appreciation for bringing back the chaotic humour reminiscent of Priyadarshan’s classic films. Their comic exchanges, especially between Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav, have emerged as one of the film’s major highlights.

However, not all reactions have been entirely positive.

Several viewers pointed out that the film loses its grip in parts, particularly in the second half.

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) shared a critical take, stating that while the first half works well, the shift in tone in the latter half affects the overall impact. He questioned the narrative choices, especially the unexpected turn towards a more serious or religious undertone.

अगर Director Priyadarshan ने फ़िल्म Bhoot Bangla का सेकेंड हाफ़ भी वैसा ही बनाया होता, जैसा पहला हाफ़ है, तो फ़िल्म ब्लॉकबस्टर होती! मेरी समझ से परे है कि 2nd half की कहानी अलग क्यों रखी गई? कॉमेडी फ़िल्म के सेकेंड हाफ़ को धार्मिक फ़िल्म क्यों बना दिया गया! एक अच्छी फ़िल्म को… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 17, 2026

Some netizens also expressed disappointment with certain casting choices. Wamiqa Gabbi, despite her performance, was felt by a few viewers to be slightly miscast, with comments suggesting that her character seemed forced, particularly in the first half. Others mentioned that while the film has engaging moments, it occasionally feels lengthy and slow-paced.

That said, there is still a strong section of the audience rooting for the film. Many viewers called it “terrific” and “pure entertainment,” applauding its ability to balance multiple genres while keeping audiences engaged. The film’s decent VFX, intriguing suspense elements, and an impactful interval block were also highlighted as positives.

I wish Bhoot Bangla came out 10 years ago.



Unpopular opinion — watching Priyadarshan sir’s style again feels nostalgic, but also a bit sad… that our childhood entertainer now feels stretched. Still, his humour? Bang on.#BhootBangla is horror + comedy. Story milegi, but don’t… — Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) April 16, 2026

#BhoothBangla Review: First Half

Comedy was okayish, but the scenes between Rajpal and Akshay were really fun.

The film feels lengthy. I have this feeling that the film is going well, there is some suspense, a bit of horror, and Vadhusur’s story is good… pic.twitter.com/pbmHD4vD7g — Filmy Dose (@filmydoseonline) April 17, 2026

I really liked the scene where #AkshayKumar proposes to Wamiqa in #BhoothBangla…



This would have looked so cringe if it was done seriously, but @akshaykumar does it with his trademark "street-smart charm" that it looks so funny & charming.



First HALF is SUPERB.… pic.twitter.com/astTkAPFdE — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) April 16, 2026

More about Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla also stars Mithila Palkar and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films, the film is backed by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Originally slated for an April 10 release, the film was pushed by a week and has now arrived in cinemas with a U/A 16+ certification from the CBFC.

As the film continues its theatrical run, it remains to be seen whether word-of-mouth will work in its favour or if the mixed reviews will impact its box office journey.