Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, is all set to hit theatres on April 17, 2026. A day ahead of its release, early reviews have already started pouring in online, giving audiences a glimpse of what to expect.

So, before you book your tickets, here’s a quick look at what the early reactions suggest.

Bhoot Bangla review

The buzz around Bhooth Bangla is steadily building as the film gears up for its theatrical debut. Even before release, it has been trending on social media, with initial reviews creating strong curiosity among fans.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala watched the film and shared his review on X, giving it 4 stars. He described it as a layered supernatural tale rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur, blending horror with an emotional backstory. According to him, the film stands out for its unique mix of fear and humour, along with an unusual relationship between the ghost and the living characters that keeps viewers engaged.

“It unfolds as a layered supernatural tale rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur and a village long possessed by his dark presence, including the haunted bungalow itself. Beneath the horror lies an intriguing backstory that slowly reveals itself, adding depth and emotional weight to the narrative. What truly stands out is how the film explores the unusual relationship between the ghost and the living characters, blending fear with humour in a way that keeps you invested.”

Taran Adarsh called the film as ‘entertainer’. Here’s what he wrote.

#OneWordReview…#BhoothBangla: ENTERTAINER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️½

An entertainer that works for most parts… The #AkshayKumar – #Priyadarshan combo doesn't disappoint – the chills and chuckles are in equal measure. #BhoothBanglaReview



The initial sequences may give an impression… pic.twitter.com/oCGAGEaP3P — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2026

Another early viewer praised the film for its balance of comedy and supernatural elements, highlighting Priyadarshan’s direction and calling it a well-researched take on black magic and ghostly themes. The review also noted Akshay Kumar’s experimental role as a refreshing change, while Tabu’s classical dance performance was particularly appreciated. The first half reportedly delivers laughs, while the second half keeps audiences hooked with unfolding mysteries. Supporting performances by actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and others have also received positive mentions.

“Watched #BhoothBangla last night, and must admit – Priyadarshan has put his soul to this one: it not only captured comedy & confusion but also the ghostly world well, be it black magic or demons leading the pack, a good research makes the work easy! @akshaykumar has experiment with his role & that’s an interesting element to notice about him as an actor, Tabu’s classical dance had my heart. First half makes you laugh, second half makes you stay glued to the screen to witness the mysteries unfolding! Jisshu, Manoj Joshi & others have been good with their supporting roles.”

One of the biggest highlights of Bhooth Bangla is the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after a 16-year gap. Their last collaboration was Khatta Meetha, and their previous films have been widely loved for their comic timing and entertainment value, raising expectations for this project.

Going by the initial reactions, the film appears to be a complete mass entertainer and could open to a strong response at the box office. However, the real test will begin once audiences watch it in theatres.

More about the film

Originally slated for release on April 10, the film was postponed by a week and will now arrive in cinemas on April 17. Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and has a runtime of 164.52 minutes.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., in association with Cape of Good Films. Backed by producers Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, the film is among the most anticipated releases of the year.

With positive early buzz and a strong team behind it, all eyes are now on whether Bhooth Bangla will mark a major comeback for Akshay Kumar. The audience verdict, however, will be out soon.