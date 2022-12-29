Akshay Kumar pens adorable birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, on Thursday penned down an adorable birthday wish for his wife Twinkle Khanna.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a fun video which he captioned, “While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing And Happy birthday Tina.”



In the video, the ‘Mela’ actor could be seen singing and dancing in beautiful green outfits.

Soon after Akshay shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

“Happy birthday mam,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Love you akki sir and happy birthday twinkal mem app dono ese hi hamesha kush rahi love you.”

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Meanwhile, Akshay was recently seen in an action-adventure film ‘Ram Setu’ alongside Jacqueline Fernandez which got decent responses at the box office.

He will be next seen in an upcoming entertainer film ‘Selfiee’, which is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Driving License’, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

Apart from Akshay, Emraan, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also a part of the remake.

Filmmaker Raj Mehta is helming the project. It is being produced by the late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen. The film marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Akshay and Emraan and is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.