Akshay Kumar says he deserves to star in Vanga and Dhar films

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar recently shared his thoughts on the evolving Indian cinema and praised films like Animal, Kabir Singh, Dhurandhar, Baahubali, and RRR. With over 35 years in the film industry, Akshay has proven himself as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, excelling in comedy, action, romance, and horror. He believes that Indian cinema is undergoing a major transformation and is eager to be a part of it.

Interest in Working with New-Age Directors

During a conversation on his YouTube channel with Shubhankar Mishra, Akshay discussed collaborating with new-age filmmakers such as Aditya Dhar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He said, “If any of these directors think that I deserve to be in their films, they can approach me. But most importantly, they should find something suitable for me, and I should also feel okay with it. I want to do an action film.”

Animal and the Revival of the Angry Young Man

Akshay also spoke about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. He said, “Then came Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. I can never forget Bobby Deol’s character. In Animal, the anger went out of limits. The film brought back the whole ‘angry young man’ era, with ten times more power than what Amitabh Bachchan brought back then; that was limited, Animal wasn’t. Sandeep Reddy Vanga brought it back in a very different way. It was a new cinema and a new way of looking at a hero. People saw that he too is a hero who doesn’t just bite but can stab ten times. Same with Kabir Singh, he is the most angry lover.”

Praising Dhurandhar

On Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh, Akshay said, “The way it explores the country, it was a very well-written film. Every question was answered. It was very clear that the makers knew a lot and had gathered information from multiple sources, which they turned into a film rooted in reality. It was very nuanced and beautifully done, taking something real and expanding it into a larger-than-life cinematic experience.”

Akshay concluded, “Cinema is evolving. If I ever get an opportunity to work in such films, I would be more than happy.”

Recently, Akshay was seen in Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, which has received mixed reviews but is doing decent business at the box office.