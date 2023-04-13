Akshay Kumar removed from BIG Bollywood film!

Mumbai: Get ready for some exciting B-Town news! The upcoming sequel to the blockbuster hit Rowdy Rathore is the talk of the town. The film, a remake of Rajamouli and Raviteja’s blockbuster Vikramarkudu, starred Akshay Kumar as a rowdy cop.

But the latest rumour has it that Akshay Kumar will not appear in the sequel. Yes, you read that right! According to buzz, Siddharth Malhotra will take on the role of the rowdy cop instead as Akshay has been removed from the movie. The exact reason behind his ouster is not known yet. The sequel, produced by the dynamic duo of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shabina Khan, is already making waves in the industry.

While Akshay Kumar left a lasting impression in the first part, fans are eager to see what Siddharth Malhotra brings to the table. In contrast to the first part, which was directed by dancing sensation Prabhu Deva, the second part will be directed by Anees Bazmee, who is known for his comedy capers.

Prabhu Deva had several creative disagreements with the team while filming the first part, and fans are hoping that the same does not happen with Bazmee. Nonetheless, the news of the sequel is already causing a stir, and moviegoers are eagerly awaiting more information on this much-anticipated project.

Prepare for an exciting new chapter in the Rowdy Rathore franchise, as the sequel promises to be a rollercoaster ride of action, drama, and entertainment, with a new lead and a new perspective.



