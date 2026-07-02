Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been making headlines not just for his films but also for his smart real estate moves. Over the past month, the actor has reportedly sold four premium apartments in Mumbai, earning nearly Rs 20 crore.

Latest deal fetches Rs 12.38 crore

In the latest update, Akshay Kumar reportedly sold two luxury apartments in Mumbai‘s Mulund for a combined Rs 12.38 crore.

According to reports, the actor had purchased the apartments in October 2017 for nearly Rs 9 crore. The properties are located on the higher floors of Oberoi Enigma, a premium residential project by Oberoi Realty on LBS Road in Mulund West.

Akshay Kumar’s earlier sales in Borivali

The latest transactions come just weeks after Akshay reportedly sold two more apartments in Mumbai’s Borivali East for a combined Rs 7.1 crore.

As per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, both apartments are located in the Oberoi Sky City residential complex. The larger apartment, spread across 1,101 sq ft of carpet area on a higher floor, was reportedly sold for Rs 5.75 crore. The deal included a stamp duty payment of Rs 28.75 lakh and two dedicated car parking spaces.

With the latest transactions, Akshay has reportedly earned around Rs 19.48 crore by selling four Mumbai apartments in just one month, continuing his trend of strategically cashing in on premium real estate investments.

What’s next for Akshay Kumar?

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is currently seen in the multi-starrer comedy Welcome To The Jungle, which released on June 22, 2026, and is currently running in theatres.

He will next be seen in the suspense thriller Haiwaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, which is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on September 11, 2026.