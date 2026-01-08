Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bhooth Bangla’ to arrive in cinemas on May 15

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ have locked its release date. The film, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, is set to debut in theatres on May 15, 2026.

The film marks the reunion of the king of horror comedies, director Priyadarshan, and actor Akshay Kumar after 14 years. Bringing the perfect blend of horror and comedy from the masters of the genre, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, the film is poised to recreate the cinematic magic audiences have been missing for a long time.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film took to their social media, and shared the poster of the film. They wrote in the caption, “Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! The doors open on 15th May 2026 See you in cinemas #BhoothBangla”.

The film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Some parts of the film have also been shot across Rajasthan, Jaipur, and Hyderabad, adding rich visual texture to the narrative.

The story reportedly revolves around a mysterious haunted house and the chaos surrounding it. Bhooth Bangla aims to revive the classic slapstick-meets-horror tone associated with Priyadarshan’s earlier iconic films.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ aims to balance light horror elements with accessible humor, steering clear of overt scares. With audience interest in horror-comedies growing in recent years, the film is positioned as a commercial entertainer rooted in old-school comic timing rather than genre experimentation.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik and screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.