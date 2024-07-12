Akshay Kumar suffers health issue, skips Ambani wedding

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar, who has been busy with multiple projects, will be absent from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding festivities on July 12. Unfortunately, the actor has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to sources, Akshay started feeling unwell two days ago. He has been traveling extensively for the promotion of his latest film, ‘Sarfira’. After experiencing symptoms, he got tested, and the results confirmed he had COVID-19. Akshay has now isolated himself and is following all the medical advice provided by his doctors.

Reports indicate that Akshay tested positive on the morning of July 12, causing him to miss the final promotional events for ‘Sarfira.’

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is a grand affair spanning three days. The celebration includes ‘Shubh Vivaah’ on July 12, ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ on July 13, a grand reception on July 14, and another reception on July 15.

The Ambani wedding is set to be a star-studded event with global celebrities like John Cena, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Mike Tyson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and prominent figures such as Jay Shetty, Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, John Kerry, and Stephen Harper in attendance.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s latest movie, ‘Sarfira,’ was released in theaters today, July 12. The film is an official remake of the 2020 Tamil movie ‘Soorarai Pottru’ directed by Sudha Kongara.