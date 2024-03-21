Akshay Kumar to perform at IPL opening, here’s his fee

Mumbai: The IPL, which is one of the most awaited cricket tournaments in the world, is about more than just exciting games on the pitch. It’s also about glitz, glamour, and star-studded opening ceremonies that get you in the groove for the whole season. The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will be no exception, as it will be full of many stunning performers.

The Grand Opening Ceremony

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on March 22. The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine. This time Akshay Kumar is going to entertain the audience on stage with his energetic performance.

Well, the Khalidi of Bollywood is one such entertainer who is always in demand for entertaining performances, and fans are willing to pay any amount to make it come true. And, given the massive stardom of Akshay Kumar, it won’t be surprising if he asks for a big paycheque to perform at an event.

Akshay Kumar’s fees for events performance

According to multiple reports, the Khiladi of Bollywood, known for his high-energy performances, will grace the stage. Akshay Kumar charges a whopping Rs. 2.5 crores for his performance at events.

Akshay Kumar (Instagram)

The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will be held at 6.30 pm on the day of the match.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. He also has ‘Sky Force’, ‘Singham Again’, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, ‘Hera Pheri 3’, and ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ in the pipeline.