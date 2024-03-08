Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar to welcome 3rd child soon?

Twinkle and Akshay married on January 17, 2001. They are parents to a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 8th March 2024 12:14 pm IST
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna, the noted author, ex-actor, and celebrity columnist has once again managed to grab attention on social media. The funny and smart Twinkle Khanna may have just hinted at something major in her latest Instagram post leaving everyone guessing.

Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram Post

On Thursday, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture against a vibrant red backdrop. The image, devoid of any caption, displayed white text that initially read “Twinkle Khanna.” However, in a bold move, she struck out her name and replaced it with “Kumar’s +1.” But that wasn’t all—she extended the theme to her display picture as well. 

Twinkle’s profile now proudly declares, “Move over Mrs. Funnybones, say hi to Kumar’s +1.”

This has left her fans to wonder about the hidden meaning behind this update.

Pregnancy Speculation

As soon as Twinkle shared the post, netizens started commenting. The big question on everyone’s lips: Is Twinkle Khanna pregnant again – at 50? Comments began flooding in beneath her update reading ‘congratulations’, assuming that she and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar might be expecting baby number three. Some even speculated that her absence from the three-day-long Ambani bash in Jamnagar might be related to this potential pregnancy.

Others took a different angle, suggesting that Twinkle’s post might be a subtle commentary on the tradition of women changing their maiden names after marriage.

