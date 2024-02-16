Instagram star buys Akshay Kumar’s Mumbai home for Rs…

Mumbai: Chandni Bhabhda, a popular social media influencer known for her mimicry of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, has achieved a significant milestone in her life by purchasing her first home in Mumbai. What makes this news even more interesting is that the property was previously owned by none other than Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar.

The 24-year-old shared the exciting news and glimpses of her griha pravesh ceremony on her Instagram account. In her post, she wrote, “Buying a house under 25. Brb paying EMI’s.”

Relevant to mention here that, as per TOI, Akshay Kumar had acquired four apartments, each spanning 2,200 square feet, in Transcon Triumph – Tower 1 in Andheri back in 2017. All four properties are situated on the 21st floor of the 38-storey residential tower. The actor reportedly sold one of these apartments to music director Daboo Malik for Rs 6 crore in August of the previous year (2022).

Now, the speculation arises whether Chandni Bhabhda has purchased one of these flats. If true, it suggests she must have had acquired this property for around or above Rs 6 crore.

Chandni Bhabhda is immensely popular on social media for her mimicry skills. She has a huge fanbase of more than 4.6 lakhs on Instagram where she keeps updating her fans with stunning glimpses from her life. Her short videos and reels often take internet by storm.