Akshay Kumar’s ad on car safety faces flak for ‘promoting dowry’

Movie star Akshay Kumar has landed into hot soup for featuring in a government advertisement that seeks to highlight the importance of airbags in automobiles, however, can widely be perceived as indirectly promoting the social evil of dowry.

The advertisement shows Kumar dressed up as a Sikh policeman watching a family bidding goodbye to their recently married daughter.

The scene cuts to Kumar walking up to the sobbing father of the bride and criticising the car in which the bride is to depart.

When the father begins to defend the car by mentioning its features, Kumar interrupts him midway educating him on the importance of six airbags, rather than just two that the car is equipped with, and how they can prevent fatal accidents.

The scene then shifts to the newlyweds entering a new car that has six airbags (the groom can be seen counting) followed by Kumar saying, “You should smile now that your daughter is safe.”

The advertisement received flak from Twitteratis who find it problematic on many levels. Firstly, the idea of the bride’s father mentioning the features of the first car indicates that the car is a “gift”.

“Gifts” are often considered shadow dowries as grooms and their families get away from the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The advertisement was tweeted by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. It has currently garnered 9,26,000 views on Twitter alone.

It has aroused strong reactions with many asking for immediate removal of the ad.

Recently the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report was released that stated that 6,753 women lost their lives to dowry-related harassment in 2021. There is a 15% increase in dowry-related crimes in India when compared to last year, 2020.

If u look hard enough you can find outrage material everywhere

Not sure how people are deciding this is a depiction of dowry!!People rent vehicles for Bidaai also. Sometimes ask relatives for their cars



Beginning of the week only. Opportunities for real outrage will come soon 🙂 https://t.co/k6eOA1hMsb — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) September 12, 2022

Glorification of dowry, oh sorry, ‘gifts’ 🤡



Same Akshay Kumar did a movie recently to spread awareness against dowry. What a joke. https://t.co/1oYiMdfEPb — smyltr (@smyltr) September 12, 2022

Why would u pass n promote the evil practice, a punishable offence in the country of dowry, Just for promoting six airbags in cars.

Why would u do that.??@akshaykumar why do u contradict urself always. Just a month back u did raksha bandhan that spoke of dowry n now this?? https://t.co/tjXGIu6itS — Ria (@RiaRevealed) September 12, 2022

Promoting dowry aside, are you going to tax such vehicles more ?



Or will you give tax deductions for people's safety?https://t.co/erGzVMgfYo — ג׳יקוב | |یعقوب | ജേക്കബ് | Jacob (@Jacobji01) September 12, 2022

What an ingenious way to promote dowry. All you guys out there, make sure there are enough air bags when you are demanding an expensive car from your in laws 🥰 https://t.co/9JfVdUZvNO — TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake) September 11, 2022