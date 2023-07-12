Akshay Kumar’s salary reduced, know how much he is charging for OMG 2

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his upcoming Bollywood project ‘OMG 2’, the sequel of OMG – Oh My God!, a satirical comedy-drama. The teaser of the movie was released on Tuesday which showcased Akshay as Lord Shiva, who comes to the rescue of a disciple who faces a terrible tragedy. Check out the teaser below.

But do you know how much Akki is charging for this project?

Akshay Kumar’s Fees for OMG 2

Akshay Kumar is well known in the Hindi film business as one of the highest-paid performers. The Soorryvanshi actor, who generally charges a hefty amount for his films (between Rs 50cr to 100cr), has reportedly reduced his fee for his forthcoming film, OMG 2.

According to multiple reports, Akshay Kumar is now charging only Rs 35 crores for OMG2.

Yes, you read that right!

The Cutputlii actor has decreased his price for OMG 2 by a large proportion due to his dry spell at the box office. His co-actors on the other hand, are demanding exorbitant fees for their roles.

Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam’s Fee

According to reports, Pankaj Tripathi is taking home Rs 5 crores for his part, while Yami Gautam is charging for Rs 2-3 crores.

OMG 2, which aims to entertain audiences while shedding light on the issues within the education system, is slated to hit the screens on August 11.