Akshaye Khanna steps into Tollywood with mythological film Mahakali

Bollywood’s talented actor Akshaye Khanna is all set to enter a new cinematic world. After impressing audiences with his strong performance in the recent hit Dhurandhar, the actor is now ready to make his Tollywood debut with the upcoming Telugu film Mahakali. This marks an exciting new chapter in his career and has already caught the attention of fans across India.

In Mahakali, Akshaye will be seen playing Shukracharya, the legendary guru of the Asuras from Indian mythology. It is a powerful and wise character, and sources say Akshaye was drawn to the role because of its depth and importance in the story. His presence adds weight to the film, making it one of the most talked-about upcoming projects.

The movie features Bhoomi Shetty in the lead role as Maha, a fierce superhero inspired by Goddess Kali. Directed by Puja Kolluru, Mahakali is part of the ambitious Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, which aims to blend Indian mythology with modern superhero storytelling. The film promises grand visuals, action-packed sequences, and a strong emotional core.

Recently, pictures from the sets showed Akshaye smiling and enjoying the shoot, giving fans a rare glimpse of him working in the Telugu film industry. His effortless charm and dedication have already created excitement among Tollywood audiences.

Akshaye’s move to the South comes at a perfect time. With Dhurandhar boosting his popularity, the actor seems ready to explore new territories and reach wider audiences. Industry insiders believe his Tollywood debut could open doors for more cross-industry collaborations.

As anticipation builds, movie lovers are eager to see Akshaye Khanna bring his signature intensity to Mahakali. One thing is certain his journey into Telugu cinema is set to be a grand and memorable one.