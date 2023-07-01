Akshay’s ‘Housefull 5’, Kartik’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ to clash at box office on Diwali next year

Mumbai: The festival of lights next year promises plenty of fireworks for moviegoers, as a clutch of much-awaited Bollywood films are lining up for release around that time.

Bollywood has seen several big box office clashes and moviegoers are set for another mega clash between Akshay Kumar’s ‘Housefull 5’ and Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

The makers of the fifth instalment of the hit comedy franchise, ‘Housefull’, starring Akshay Kumar, on Thursday unveiled the official release date of their film. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2024.

‘Housefull 5’ marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have 5 instalments.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a poster of ‘Housefull 5’ which he captioned, “Get ready for FIVE times the madness!. Bringing to y’all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!”

Akshay and Riteish Deshmukh are set to reunite for the fifth instalment of this franchise.

Sharing the film’s poster, Riteish wrote, “We’re back! And this time, we’re surely going to make your Diwali brighter! Presenting our next one in the franchise!.”

Mansukhani is known for films like ‘Dostana’, which starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol and was declared a hit.

Apart from that, he also directed Sushant Singh Rajput’s action-thriller ‘Drive’ which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

The first instalment ‘Housefull’ was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel ‘Housefull 2’ which was released in the year 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin. Both of the parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan.

Sajid was replaced in the third instalment of the film by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji. The film was released in 2016.

Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise which was a reincarnation comedy film.

Speaking about the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik Aaryan is all set to return as the famous ‘Rooh Baba’ and upcoming horror comedy is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

The third instalment is being helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Kartik headlined the second instalment of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which emerged to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2022.

The film revolves around the story of a cursed ghost who wanders into an old mansion. However, hell breaks loose when the spirit, trapped for 18 years in an abandoned room, is set free. The horror-comedy has an unpredictable twist in the end, much to the surprise of the fans.

Not only ‘Housefull 5’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will be facing a big Bollywood clash but Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ is also slated to be released on Diwali 2024.

‘Singham Again’ is going to be the third instalment of the super hit cop franchise ‘Singham’.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty ‘Singham Again’ will also star actor Deepika Padukone in a cop avatar.

In March, trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh shared the release date of the film. He tweeted, “AJAY DEVGN – ROHIT SHETTY: ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’ ON DIWALI 2024… #SinghamAgain – the third part in #RohitShetty’s super-successful #Singham franchise – to release on #Diwali2024… #AjayDevgn returns as #BajiraoSingham… Starts July 2023.”

‘Singham’ was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits.

Next year Diwali is going to be filled with full of excitement for moviegoers.