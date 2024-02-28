Al Aqsa mosque: Arab Parliament calls for urgent int’l intervention over Israeli action

This comes after Israeli occupation forces (IOF) installed a watchtower and placed surveillance cameras on it, on the western wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday, February 25.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th February 2024 2:34 pm IST
Arab Parliament calls for urgent int'l intervention to end Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Al Aqsa Mosque

The Arab Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, called for urgent international intervention to promptly end the Israeli forces’ violations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

This comes after Israeli forces installed a watchtower and placed surveillance cameras on the western wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday, February 25.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia executes seven men on terrorism charges

In a statement, the parliament held the Israeli forces accountable for its actions, which heightened the feelings of Muslims worldwide and escalated the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people.

MS Education Academy

It asserted that the occupation seeks to alter the historical, political, demographic, and legal reality of the occupied city of Jerusalem, attempting to erase the Palestinian Arab identity, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The parliament emphasized that Israel’s measures are “null, void, and unlawful, constituting a flagrant violation of international law, United Nations resolutions, and UNESCO resolutions.”

It urged the international community to implement all necessary measures and means to prevent these violations and to cease the war of “genocide and ethnic cleansing” to which the Palestinian people are subjected.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th February 2024 2:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button