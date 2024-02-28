Al Aqsa mosque: Arab Parliament calls for urgent int’l intervention over Israeli action

The Arab Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, called for urgent international intervention to promptly end the Israeli forces’ violations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This comes after Israeli forces installed a watchtower and placed surveillance cameras on the western wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday, February 25.

أقدمت سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، أمس الأحد، على تركيب برج للاتصالات معزز بالكاميرات فوق الرواق الغربي للمسجد الأقصى، يمكن من خلالها مراقبة باحات المسجد والمصلين.



وقام الاحتلال عصر الأحد بتركيب برج شاهق للاتصالات مزود بمجسات يمكن من خلالها تتبع حركة الوافدين للمسجد وكاميرات فائقة… pic.twitter.com/HzPClRv3Kz — الجزيرة نت | قدس (@Aljazeeraquds) February 26, 2024

In a statement, the parliament held the Israeli forces accountable for its actions, which heightened the feelings of Muslims worldwide and escalated the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people.

It asserted that the occupation seeks to alter the historical, political, demographic, and legal reality of the occupied city of Jerusalem, attempting to erase the Palestinian Arab identity, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The parliament emphasized that Israel’s measures are “null, void, and unlawful, constituting a flagrant violation of international law, United Nations resolutions, and UNESCO resolutions.”

It urged the international community to implement all necessary measures and means to prevent these violations and to cease the war of “genocide and ethnic cleansing” to which the Palestinian people are subjected.