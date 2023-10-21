Al-Nassr’s U13 Team signs Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, Cristiano Jr

In a surprising turn of events, 13-year-old Cristiano Jr, son of Cristiano Ronaldo, has recently signed a contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr’s U13 team.
Taking to X, on Friday, October 20, Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano said, Cristiano’s son will start training with the team in the coming days and will wear the iconic number ‘7’ on his back.
“Cristiano once said: “My son tells me: dad, hold on a few more years, I want to play with you!”,” he added.
Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez is a ‘proud mum’ when watching Cristiano Jr make his debut for the Saudi club.
Since Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in January, his son has been training in Saudi Arabia and has now officially joined the Professional League team’s academy.
Ronaldo, a renowned footballer, is currently in his second season with Al-Nassr, signed a 75 million dollar annual contract until summer 2025.
The 38-year-old has bagged 726 goals and 231 assists in 979 club games.
He also scored 127 goals and provided 45 assists in 203 international matches for Portugal. Ronaldo recently became the first player to make 200 international appearances.