Abu Dhabi: The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai, will be closed on Monday, October 23 and Tuesday, October 24 on account of Mahanavmi and Dussehra celebrations.

The announcement was made on X, formerly Twitter.

In case of emergency, customers can contact the consulate through the emergency number 800-46342 and WhatsApp.