UAE: How Kerala man spent Rs 33 crore he won in lottery

There are endless possibilities for draw winners to use their winnings, such as purchasing a dream home, car, or going on a vacation.

However, an Indian expatriate living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the city of Kerala who won the big prize of 15 million dirham (Rs 33,39,43,296) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw in May this year continued to lead a simple life.

Apart from buying electric Volvo and hosting parties for his friend, 56-year-old Pradeep Kumar Krishnan did not spend the winning amount on anything else.

“My winning money is still in the ICU,” Kumar said during a gathering of Big Ticket draw winners on Thursday, October 19.

Kumar stated that he will spend wisely, not splurge, as he has witnessed others’ lives spiral out of control due to lavish spending. As per a report by The National News, he plans to invest his money in a farm in Kerala, which will include animals, plants, and bananas.

Pradeep, who has been living in the UAE from the past 36 years, has been purchasing big tickets from the last 25 years.

Recently, he got lucky for a second time. In 1996, he won the top prize of 100,000 dirham.

How to participate in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Throughout this month, anyone who purchase tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with a guaranteed 20 million dirham on Friday, November 3.

Big Ticket customers will automatically enter the daily electronic draw, offering a chance to win a 24-karat gold bar daily throughout the month of October.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.