Two Indian expats killed in gas cylinder explosion in Dubai

Three other individuals Shanil, Naheel and Shahul Hameed, who are currently undergoing treatment at Dubai Rashid Hospital are critical.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th October 2023 12:59 pm IST
Two Indian expats killed in gas cylinder explosion in Dubai
From left— Nithin Das and Yahkoob

Abu Dhabi: At least two people were killed and several others injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a building in Dubai’s Karama district on Wednesday, October 18.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Yahkoob Parannoor Parambu, and 24-year-old Nithin Das from Kerala.

Yahkoob, an employee at Anam Al Madina Fruits in Bur Dubai, died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

MS Education Academy

Speaking to Siasat.com, Dubai-based social worker Naseer Vatanappally said, Nithin, who came to Dubai on a visit visa, succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning, October 19.

Also Read
Dubai: Here’s how to resolve residency visa, Emirates ID issues remotely

Three other individuals Shanil, Naheel and Shahul Hameed, who are currently undergoing treatment at Dubai Rashid Hospital are critical.

The incident occurred at Bin Haider Building, near the Karama Day to Day shopping centre. Dubai Civil Defense was alerted to the fire at 12:17 am on Wednesday.

At the time, there were 17 people in the apartment spread over three rooms. In addition, two women from a nearby apartment sustained injuries.

Al Karama Fire Station workers arrived at the scene in three minutes at 12:20 am. The fire was successfully brought under control at 12:40 am and cooling operations started at 1:02 am.

The police have started an investigation into the accident.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th October 2023 12:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button