Dubai: Here’s how to resolve residency visa, Emirates ID issues remotely

If you are facing an issue with your residency visa and Emirates ID, can now be resolved without visiting the Amer center in Dubai.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has introduced a Virtual Amer Service that offers video conferencing services, allowing users to address issues from anywhere.

Virtual Amer Service employs real personnel to provide real-time assistance to customers, addressing issues related to incomplete or unclear documentation without the need for in-person interactions.

GDRFA has displayed the service at the ongoing Gitex Global, the world’s largest technology and startup exhibition.

The initial phase of the video service launched in the first quarter of 2023, successfully processed 250,000 transactions within two months.

Currently, the Virtual Amer Service is available on weekdays (Monday to Friday) from 7 am to 7 pm, plans are underway to expand the service to a 24/7 availability.

Furthermore, the Amer call centre is available round the clock through the toll-free number 8005111 to assist customers in need.