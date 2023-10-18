KSA to UAE by road: How to swiftly clear immigration process at border

If you are travelling by road to Saudi Arabia from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), you can swiftly clear the immigration process at the Al Ghuwaifat border without stepping out of your car.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) showcased its Smart Land Borders Crossing system for UAE borders at Gitex Global, the world’s largest technology and startup exhibition.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, the system, currently operating at the Al Ghuwaifat border, is set to expand to other border crossings near Oman in the next phase of its transformative initiative.

How to use Smart Land Borders Crossing system?

To use the Smart Land Borders Crossing system, motorists must register their vehicles under their names.

The system will scan the license plate and open the first barrier for the driver.

Then machine will scan passports, Emirates ID, biometrics, or facial recognition, and after verification by the ICP system, the second barrier opens, allowing motorists to exit the country.