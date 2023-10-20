UAE draw: TN native hits jackpot, win Rs 5 lakh per month for 25 years

Abu Dhabi: A 49-year-old Indian man won a ‘second salary’ of 25,000 dirham (Rs 5,65,738) per month for the next 25 years in Emirates Draw’s latest game, Fast5.

Magesh Kumar Natarajan, who hails from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, became the third grand prize winner of the draw. Magesh, bagged the mega prize after he matched five out of 42 digits of the winning sequence at the draw.

He works as a project manager in Ambur. After learning about the win, overjoyed Magesh said, “It was an unbelievable moment that turned out to be one of the happiest and memorable days of my life.”

With this win, Magesh’s priority is to give back to the community and support those in need. He also intends to invest in his daughters’ education and secure a brighter future for his family.

About Emirates draw

The organization has three fast growing games, MEGA7, EASY6 and FAST5, which generate millions of dirham weekly.

FAST5 is an weekly contest held every Saturday at 21:00 UAE time that offers participants the opportunity to win a life-changing grand prize of 25,000 dirham every month for 25 years.

Participants can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website or the application available in both Android and Apple stores.