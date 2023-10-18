‘Glow with Gold this Diwali’: Dubai Jewellery Group announces deals

Abu Dhabi: As the countdown to Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, begins, Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), a trade body for the jewellers in the United Arab Emirates, announced the highly-anticipated campaign ‘Glow with Gold this Diwali’ on Wednesday.

Around 75 jewellery brands with 150 retail outlets across Dubai are set to take part in the campaign between October 28 to November 16 with their exclusive Diwali collection.

Also Read Gold prices in Dubai spike amid Israel-Hamas war

Best deals

50 percent discount on select diamond and pearl jewellery collections.

Zero-making charge or 50 percent discount on making charges on select items.

Surprise gifts and free gold coins with purchase of diamond, gold and pearl jewellery.

DJG is also launching a raffle draw with Dh 150,000 in jewellery vouchers, open to customers who purchase jewellery worth Dh 1,000 dirham or more, using QR codes at outlets.

Moreover, 30 customers can win jewellery guaranteed vouchers worth Dh 5,000 dirham each.

“Diwali is a time of immense joy, lights, and togetherness. At DJG, we are committed to enhancing this joy for our valued shoppers by offering them a truly illuminating experience,” Laila Suhail, board member and chairperson of marketing at Dubai Jewellery Group, said in a statement.