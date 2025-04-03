Alan Walker’s 2025 Hyderabad concert: Ticket prices, venue, date

Hyderabad’s music lovers, get ready! After the heartbreaking cancellation of his 2024 show, Norwegian DJ and record producer Alan Walker is finally making his way back to the city. The global sensation, known for chartbusters like Faded, Sing Me to Sleep, Alone, and Darkside, is all set to perform in Hyderabad in April as part of his much-anticipated ‘Walker World India Tour’.

Concert Details

Date: Friday, April 18

Time: From 4 PM onwards

Venue: Boulder Hills, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Alan Walker Hyderabad Tickets

Tickets for the concert are live on Book My Show and are selling out at lightning speed! Prices start from Rs 1250 and go up to Rs 9,999. Fans eager to experience Alan Walker’s electrifying beats live are advised to grab their tickets as soon as possible.

Why Was the 2024 Show Cancelled?

Last year, Hyderabad fans were left disappointed when Alan Walker’s concert was called off due to permission issues from Cyberabad police, as per reports. Authorities cited concerns over substance abuse, traffic management problems, and past incidents at his 2022 and 2023 concerts as reasons for the denial.

Now, with all systems go, fans can finally rejoice as Alan Walker is set to deliver an unforgettable night of music and energy in Hyderabad. Are you ready to vibe? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on this concert.