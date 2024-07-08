Alcohol distributed at party for Karnataka BJP MP’s poll victory, videos surface

Chikkaballapur: The Karyakartas of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly engaged in open distribution of alcohol in the victory celebrations of BJP Chikkaballapur MP K Sudhakar on Sunday, July 7.

On Monday, July 8, a video alleging an open distribution of alcohol by BJP workers in the victory celebration of the BJP MP at Nelamangala, went viral on X. The party workers were seen distributing alcohol to people during the party thrown by the Chikkaballapur parliamentarian.

Sanskaari Alcohol distribution to Sanskaari party supporters. No Sanskaari News Agency or News Channel will report on this.

BJP Organizers distributing alcohol to supporters. A truckload of alcohol brought in for the BJP event to distribute it to people during a thanksgiving… pic.twitter.com/9tTC1d6wIv — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 8, 2024

According to media reports MP K Sudhakar had written a letter to the police department seeking security deployment for the felicitation ceremony in which the distribution of alcohol was stated explicitly.

“From 12.30 pm, the stage event will begin, and food and alcohol arrangements will be made,” the letter read.

However, CK Baba, Bangalore Rural SP had warned the organisers not to serve alcohol at the event, warning them of statutory violations.

“The Police department had placed restrictions and told the organisers not to serve alcohol at the event. They were also told that cases would be booked if they violated the conditions. However, they took permission from the Excise Department to serve alcohol,” the SP told INDIA TODAY.

K Sudhakar defeated Raksha Ramaiah of the Congress party by 1,63,460 votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

Sudhakar was one of the 15 INC MLAs who resigned from the grand old party withdrawing support to the then-ruling government following the controversial Operation Lotus in 2019. The resignations brought down the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government of the Indian National Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). Sudhakar later served as minister for Health under Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai.