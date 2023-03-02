Alcoholic man poisons wife, two daughters to death in Bengaluru

The husband, Nagendra, who was reportedly depressed after being detected with cancer, also tried to commit suicide by slitting his wrist, but was saved and is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife and two daughters by lacing their food with poison in the Konanakunte police station limits in Bengaluru.

The deceased have been identified as Vijayalakshmi (28), Nisha (7) and Deeksha (5).

According to the police, after Nagendra was detected with cancer, his wife Vijayalakshmi took up the responsibility of running the house. Nagendra also got addicted to alcohol over the years.

The police said Nagendra used to regularly come home in an inebriated state and faught with his wife. On Wednesday also, he had a fighht with his wife Vijayalakshmi. After the quarrel, he laced the food with poison and served his wife and two daughters, who died on the spot.

The incident came to light when Vijayalakshmi’s brother came to their house on Thursday morning.

The bodies have been shifted to KIMS hospital for post-mortem.

