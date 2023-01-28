‘Alhamdulillah’: Munawar Faruqui rings in b’day with gf Nazila

Mumbai: Standup comedian and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui turned a year old today. He celebrated this special day with his girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. Taking to Instagram, Munawar shared a few glimpses of his celebrations and wrote, “Bahot shukriya aap sabke pyaar aur wishes ka. Mai kabhi birthday celebrate nahi karta lekin bahot saare reasons hai iss saal, im so blessed to have everything the audience, fans followers and this 4 million + family here! I already planned everything accordingly to work and release of the song but still someone managed to make me celebrate this. I love you so much. And @nazilx thank you for making it more special. Alhmdulillah.”

He shared three pictures and in one of the pictures, Nazila can be seen kissing him.

Munawar said in his post that he did not usually celebrate his birthday but due to some reasons he broke the rule. He thanked fans and followers for wishing him on his birthday. He also thanked his girlfriend Nazila for making his day extra special.

Fans and several celebrities poured wishes to the comedian in the comments section. Prince Narula wrote, “Happy birthday darling.” Musician Salim Merchant too dropped a comment, “Salagirah mubarak @munawar.faruqui.”

Last year, rumors were rife that Munawar Faruqui and Nazila broke up after the news of them unfollowing each other on Instagram, went viral. Furthermore, Nazila even deleted every post and reel featuring Munawar from her timeline adding more fuel to the speculations. However, Munawar quashed all those rumours confirming that he is still with Nazila.

Nazila and Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

On the professional front, Munawar Faruqui has a couple of music videos in his kitty which are scheduled to release soon.