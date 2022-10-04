Ali Fazal brings out his inner poet as he shares pre-wedding pics

Mumbai: As they are all set to take their wedding vows on Tuesday, actor Ali Fazal brought out his inner poet as he shared some pre-wedding pictures with his wife-to-be Richa Chadha.

Richa and Ali had a celebration in Lucknow. It was in true Royal Awadhi style. A performance by Sabri Brothers from Rajasthan and Awadhi cuisine were the highlights.

Richa and Ali look their elegant best in their couture wear designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The duo complimented each other with Ali looking dapper in a gold and beige sherwani and Richa looked gorgeous in an off white outfit.

Ali shared the images on Instagram. He wrote alongside the pictures: “Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho.”

The couple flew down to Lucknow where an evening affair was hosted by Ali’s family in the name of Richa.

The evening began with an energy-filled Qawwali presented by Sabri Brothers. The decor was in compliments to the Awadhi-Lucknowi culture with golden custom made drapes, chandelier candle holders.

The food was meticulously prepared by Lebua, a heritage family-run hotel in centre of Lucknow with special dishes being prepared by Mahmoodabadi, another traditional family-run catering company that honours cuisine peculiar to the region.