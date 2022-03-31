Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan to share screen for the first time

Mumbai: Movie buffs always look forward to witness the magic of fresh pairings on big screen. And if the latest reports surfacing online are to be believed, one of the most happening actress of Bollywood Alia Bhatt is all set to share the screen space with superstar Aamir Khan. Quite exciting piece of news, right? Scroll ahead to know more details.

According to a report in India Today, both the actors are collaborating for the first time for a special project. Yes, you read that right! Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan have teamed up for an advertisement. The shooting of the commercial already took place at Mumbai’s Film City on March 29.

More details about the ad are yet to be disclosed.

Recenltly, Aamir and Alia shared the stage during promotional event of recently released magnum opus RRR along with SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR. The movie team was even spotted shaking legs with Aamir on the famous song Naatu Naatu.

Speaking about their individual work fronts, Alia Bhatt was last seen as Sita in RRR. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ with her beau and co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Aamir, on the other hand, has Laal Singh Chaddha in his kitty. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the female lead.